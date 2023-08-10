Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Getting ready to build a system and looking for thoughts on the 811A vs 1212A cameras. Some of the reviews make it look like the 1212A might not be the best choice for night views. Maybe there have been some firmware updates to the 1212A cameras to improve. NVR system.
@bamainark_709557840093322 You could watch LifeHackster YouTube channel. He has reviewed both cams. Maybe that would help you decide. As you install cams and look at their fields of view on your house, it's likely you'll do some experimenting with locations, cam angles etc. A lot of users end up buying several different models to better fit certain areas around the house with wider field of view or narrow like an entryway. Buying a system in a bundle saves some money but doesn't have the flexibility of having different camera models. I and others bought cams separately and run them through a POE switch connected to the NVR which gives us more options. Buying a bundle may work fine for your needs though, it's up to you to consider and you could add different cams later up to the number of channels the NVR can handle. I have two 811A, one 833A, one 823A, one Duo 2, one of the new low light cams CX410 which is a great cam for night vision IMO. The Trackmix is a great cam too but I don't need one, for now LOL.See the first welcome post on Reddit Reolink which has a lot of info including camera specs comparisons. https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/133vod7/welcome_to_the_official_reolink_subreddit_please/
@md Yeah I've watched quite a few of LifeHackster's video reviews. But his reviews of the 1212A are over a year old now. My take on his then video was the 1212A might not be worth it although it should.
More output, higher transconductance, and a bigger plate structure characterize the 1212A. It now has a richer, crisper sound as a result. The heater current used by 1212As is higher than that of 811As (0.9A versus 1.2A). Thus snake io, adjustments to the amp might be required.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!