Hello I am trying to switch to the quad view mode but I don't have the Display Mode button on 8.12.1 and newest firmware. Was it removed because 8.11 announcement said it was added? If it was removed then can someone share 8.11 please? The only reason I bought the camera was for the quad view.
@matt-bruman_695767958503581 Use this link https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.11.0.exeI suggest you to email support. I don't have the fish eye and so I can't help you.
@matt-bruman_695767958503581 Hi Matt, thank you for the feedback. May I know if you are accessing the camera via the default admin account or other admin assigned by the default one?
Replying to an old post, but for those looking around... You only get the multi-view options when the settings -> camera -display - advanced is set to fisheye not expansion.also, you have to leave the fish eye options box open to be able to grab and move the views around. the views reset every time you switch cameras/ open/ close the live view.Don't see the fisheye options in the app.. Does anyone know how to activate in the app?? The above settings are for the desktop client.
