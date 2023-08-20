Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
I have 7 cameras on my list. Two are from local network and the others are distant and connect over UID. But after closing the reolink client, one of the distant camera disapears from the list and instead there is the same local camera listed twice. Then I need to remove that one and add distant camera again (because otherwise it reports it is already listed). And this repeats every time when client is closed and opened again. The reolink app everything works fine.I have disabled auto add camera but same problem all the time.I have tried this 4 times but gave up and re-installed an older version
@koach_401182455079094 It seems to be a known issue and shall be solved in the next upgrade.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for the update on this JosephCHEERS
I had the same problem after the update on Windows 10. After playing around, I found the cameras had moved from my 4 [censored]igned screens. I could see them when I went to the 9 screen view. The default for the 4 camera screens are now 5-8 instead of 1-4, so I moved my cameras to 5-8 and now all 4 show up in the 4 camera display.
@user_729891662233741_729891662233741 Correct. But has to be fixed.
It CERTAINLY has not been fixed and is a mess!Deletes cameras, adds old ones, changes camera names in front of your eyesHow is this stil happening?
