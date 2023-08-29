Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi Community,After about 14 Month of good function the camera picture of the a.m. camera is fuzzy.I'm guessing that the focus function is not working anymore and it does not change anything when I adjust it.Is this problem known or is there something I can do?Thnaks in advance.Ingmar
@user_731491452289253_731491452289253 I suggest you to email support and quote your hw and fw versions. They might have released new fw versions.
I've had the same issue now with 2 cameras. After troubleshooting with customer service, they offered me an 8% discount on another camera. I don't understand why they think I would invest in another camera when this issue is clearly a manufacturing issue since so many people are facing it.
@shmulyeng_454944870191346 Check if they are still under warranty.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!