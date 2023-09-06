Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Just wanted to provide some feedback and a solution for an issue I had with the latest version of the Windows Client (8.12.1). I have ~10 POE cameras (TrackMix,833A, 823A, 810A) which are located at different properties. When the Windows Client starts, the cameras would try and connect, and I would continuously get random connection issues. After ~5 minutes the issues would resolve and the cameras would eventually be "connected"; they would sometime randomly then disconnect. I thought it was a DNS issue, or some other kind of firewall issue, but nothing seemed to resolve the problem. To see if I had a internal network issue, I used the Android mobile app on the same network; I had not issues using the app and the cameras would connect instantly. To resolve the issue, I uninstalled the Windows Client version 8.12.1, and install the Windows Client version 8.8.5 from the Reolink website. All cameras now connect instantly (no more errors). Hope this post saves someone else time and the aggravation.
@cbe Did you try 8.11.0? The 8.11.x and 8.12.x are 64 bit clients. Are you using Win 10 or 11?
@joseph_1979 I did not try 8.11.0; should I? I am using Windows 11.
Same issue. 8.12.1 client was working when installed, then all cameras just showed blank. Rebooted the entire system, all connections working, app was able to connect to the devices, still no image. Uninstalled 8.12 and installed 8.10.3, works perfectly. Running Windows 11 64 bit.
Been working with ReoLink Email Support on this, they sent me the client 8.13.0 but issue still persists. I let them know this evening still have the same outcome.
@railfan-arizona_485965826351268 Did you get any disconnections on 8.5.5 and 8.11.0? Which camera models do you have?
@joseph_1979 - Yes it is happening on the WAN only cameras except for one that is in California, the ones here in Arizona, and New Mexico have the issue. They eventually will connect, but takes about 5 minutes but not always. Happens on all Windows Clients that I have 8.5.5, 8.12, and 8.13.0. We use the following models: 811a and 823a.
I just noticed that the Windows app (8.12.1) is not connecting to my 3 Wi-Fi cameras (doorbell and 2 E1 Pro's). But it works perfectly with my 2 POE cameras (2 810A's). All cameras work perfectly using the Android app.The Windows app has worked reliably for me using previous versions in the past year.
@barotropic_491975863558276 Can you delete the camera from the client and add it again?
Same issue here. connection takes up to 5 minutes for my 17 camera's. and video is laggy. Not a bandwith issue.Please publish a fix if possible.
@roy-geraets_628423401263138 Can you confirm that this is the case when you try to connect from another network?
Is this problem going to be fixed? I have the same problem after upgrading to 8.12.1. I had this problem a few months back on upgrade and downgraded to make it work. Decided to try again and still the same problem. C'mon Reolink, it is clearly a bug in the windows client. What is the real fix here?
Same issue here with various WiFi, POE cameras. Reverting to older client version as this is unworkable.
I only have two cameras, both POE. One is a RLC 410 - it connects instantly every time I start the client.The other is a RLC-520 - it takes awhile to connect - several retries and eventually it connects maybe 30 seconds or longer sometimes.Ver. is 8.12.1 I upgraded firmware to the camera - no help.Both cameras connect fine with the mobile app.
I did what Joseph advised - deleted the camera and added it back to client. That seems to have solved my issue.Both cameras load instantly now. I realize that someone with 17 cameras is not going to like this solution. Good luck!
Well, that only lasted a day. Same camera again is slow to connect. I have now set static IP addresses on the two cameras.I'll see if that remedies the issue and post an update shortly.
@miller4ir_111921499570351 So far, cameras are connecting fine since I set static IP's on them.
has anyone found a fix I am having the same problems with multi sites pc cleint software is awful
