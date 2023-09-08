Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
On the Android app, it's difficult to navigate between event detection. You should add the possibility to go to the next event/ previous event. Also, we should be able to zoom into the navigate bar of the day.
@user_630673173327926_630673173327926 A number of customers including myself have requested these features to Reolink support. We also asked for event history and from the event history it jumps to the appropriate clip.@shayla Can you please update us on these requests?
@user_630673173327926_630673173327926 It is such a basic feature, to be able to navigate to an event. If the camera isn't recording 24/7 and only recording motion events then it is easier but when the motion event may be within a 60 minute block of continuous recording it is frustrating to get to. Even if when you clicked on a block of recording that had the event in it, if the navigation bar was zoomable or if it navigated just the video block you selected it would be an improvement. At the moment if I click on a 60 minute block of recording that has an event in it, the navigation bar still shows the entire 24 hour day. To try and get to the event is an exercise in frustration, especially on a mobile phone screen.As mentioned, a jump to next/previous event button would go a long was towards easing the suffering.
Agreed, or even some sort of overall timeline for all of the motion detection from all (or selected) cameras.
This is such a basic need, I can't fathom why this wasn't built-in to the software from Day 1 of product release.SKIP TO NEXT RECORDING |>SKIP TO PREVIOUS RECORDING <|
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!