Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello forum,Is it possible to deactivate Auto-Stop somehow?I dont want that the cam disconnect. Only if i want this.I have a Argus PTThanks for help.Regards, Guenter
Sorry that the battery-powered camera cannot support to do this. The camera will be in standby mode if it is not triggered by the movement or no one live view the camera, in order to save energy and extend the battery life.
Thank you. Reolink should let this choice by the owner of the cam. Sometimes i need Live View for some Hours. That is a problem to reload all 20 minutes. The cam is most time permanently powered. The Akku would not be the problem. A Software Update would be fine.. Best regards, guenter
Thank you for your feedback. We will forward your suggestions to the R&D team to help them make improvements. If you are interested in our products, you can have a look at the non-battery-powered cameras to see if they can satisfy your needs.
@cynthia_124785627824270 After almost 4 years, has there been no progress? I recently purchased the camera and am experiencing an issue where I need to reset the connection on the computer every 5 minutes to prevent the camera from disconnecting. I understand the goal is to save battery, but if I need to monitor something for an extended period, it should be possible, even if it reduces battery life. This decision should be left to the user and not restricted by the software. I may need to explore other options if this cannot be resolved.One question beforehand: Do your power-operated cameras have similar limitations?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!