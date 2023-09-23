Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Ich habe heute eine E1 Outdoor montiert und installiert. Läuft soweit problemlos, allerdings bildet sich Kondenswasser auf der Innenseite des Objektivs. Ich habe sie reingenommen, sofort war das Kondenswasser weg. Nun ist sie wieder draussen, und mal ist es gut, mal wieder schlecht. Was kann man da denn tun? Habe mal dem Support geschrieben, aber im Netz steht häufig, dass man abwarten soll bis sich das reguliert. Aber eigentlich sollte so eine Kamera doch weitestgehend trocken ausgeliefert werden?
@an-heuschert_344910963187904 Hallo habe das gleiche Problem, hat sich das Problem reguliert oder ist es immer noch nicht besser geworden. Gruß Andreas
I mounted and installed an E1 Outdoor today. Runs smoothly so far, but condensation forms on the inside of the lens. I took it in, immediately the condensation was gone. Now she's out again, and sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. What can you do? I once wrote to the support, but on the net it is often said that you should wait until this is regulated. But shouldn't such a camera be delivered as dry as possible?
I think that you can read this post to solve this condensation. Here: https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/lqglqp/ geometry dash subzero avoid_reolinks_new_e1_outdoor_camera_moisture/Condensation
Ich habe meine Reolink E1 Outdoor Pro am 16.11.2023 bei Amazon erworben und habe ebenfalls das Problem, dass die Linse von innen beschlagen ist. Die Kamera hängt trocken unter einem Carport. Am Regen kann es also nicht liegen.Ich warte noch zwei Tage ab. Wenn das Problem dann immer noch besteht geht die Kamera zurück.
