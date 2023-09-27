Reolink updates
Reolink already can send push notifications for doorbell presses, I would also appreciate if they can send a still image of who is at the door as well, as it would be handy to see on my watch or phone notification.I tried Pushover, but it was far too slow to be useful. Reolink push notifications are quicker, and snapshots can be saved on the device, maybe only allow such an option when an sdCard is in use?
@steven_738981743145089 Rich notification is only allowed for doorbell WIFI and this is against a subscription. The preference showed by most members is to have a VOIP callout. Basically Reolink has to deploy SIP application servers which when alerted from the doorbell originates a SIP call to the user smartphone. The ingress to the appl. server shall be a live view from the camera. Users have to set up a VOIP account on Reolink SIP servers. @shayla Can you please let us know if rich notification will be extended to other cameras? And is there any plans to introduce call outs when the doorbell button is pressed similar to what is being done by your competitors.
@joseph_1979 the doorbell itself can technically be used as the sip server as the doorbell is running Linux. the doorbell itself can technically also be used to send push images just like it does for normal push notifications.
