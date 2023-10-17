Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi all!Ever wished you could keep an eye on the details from a distance? Need a camera that smoothly follows the action? Well, check out the RLC-823A 16X - 8MP High-Speed PTZ Camera. It's got your back for both home and business use!Unlock a new era in surveillance now: https://reolink.club/823A16X-COM (Official site)
4K 8MP UHD Clarity: see crystal-clear & vivid images see crystal-clear & vivid images16X Optical Zoom: capture details with breeze, effortlessly zoomHigh-Speed Pan & Tilt: enable swift & seamless target monitoringAuto Tracking: guarantee comprehensive coverageThanks
@kyra_lan auto tracking my a$$. You people need to quit false advertising:https://community.reolink.com/topic/2914/rlc-823a-patrol-to-auto-tracking-mode-feature-request
