Hi, I love the the RLC-823A cameras but I find there is a bit of a tradeoff between Patrol and auto-tracking modes.Is there any future plan to have a feature that allows the camera to transition to auto-tracking if a person/vehicle is detected during patrol mode? I see the camera recognizes people and vehicles when patrolling so an interrupt to allow auto-tracking to kick in might be useful. Also having a "resume patrol" much like the "return to guard point" option would be awesome.
@fhugo_497023047467166 Hi there, thank you for the suggestion. We have forwarded your words to our dev team and they will see if it is possible to make the auto-tracking mode to work together with the patrol mode. If there are any updates, we will let you know.
@reolink-lorenz Please push them to make this happen as its an important feature it should have really as it already auto brings on the light and recognise people while patrolling but wont start to track them. I've also noticed i can't set the patrol pause times for each point on the android app only on the computer thats quite annoying when setting up.
Hey everyone,Owner of 2 823A's.The 823A's should already have auto zoom, this is the reason why I purchased the cameras.I've brought this up to the support team and am not having any concise responses. I've written a response to the trackmix camera seeing if that model will fix the downfalls with the 823.This is it:How will the tracking work with the zoomed camera - currently I have the 823A and I have major issues with the zoom functionality. I've already brought up the issue to your team though no response has been given about it. Currently, on the 823A while zoomed in - auto track over compensates pan and skips ahead and then back on the subject, this occurs constantly and does not stop. Each time it tried to readjust it makes the pan greater in how much it moves left or right up to the point the subject is no longer in frame. Also while zoomed in with the 823A the motors for Pan and Tilt are not smooth and streamline, they are more skip here and skip there, thus the camera image actually wobbles ever so slightly, night time is just horrendous. How will this camera fix this issue that's currently known for the 823A cameras? Is the motor improved or the same? Is the wobbling fixed? Is the zoomed in mode adjustable in-terms of magnification? I bring this up because the two 823A cameras I purchased, were purchased for the purposes of a PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt and Zoom). The auto track feature for the cameras stated that the 823A would: "The pan/tilt function will adjust the direction of the camera so that moving objects can be tracked automatically, while the zoom function automatically adjusts according to the distance of the moving object." and "The camera will recognize the target according to the person/vehicle detection as well as use the pan/tilt/zoom function to track those objects and search areas that". I've attached a screenshot of the article of auto track. Your support has said they will be removing this from the site though people who have already purchased this camera for the specific purposes of auto zoom seem won't be able to have that option. I need a camera that can auto track with zooming in - this product seems to somewhat solve this request though I am very cautious with the motors. I know the motors of the 823A can be adjusted to allow a smooth transition for auto tracking, why this is not implemented? Possibly the sound? Instead of high pitch squeaks as it is now, a constant humming would not be an issue. There should be an option to allow a smooth tracking process.
@robert-leyzerovich_519547077562499 Hi there, we are still improving the auto-tracking of the RLC-823A. What's your firmware version of your RLC-823A cameras now? You can upgrade them with the firmware v3.1.0.956_22041511. Download the new firmware here, Download Center – Reolink.If you have any new feedback, you can continue to feedback to us. Then we will transfer it to the our R & D team to see if it can be improved.For the Trackmix, when it tracks, you can see the zoom capture in the second window. There are dual lenses, Telephoto, and short telephoto lenses.I have recontacted the support team to deal with this article. Thank you so much for your feedback.
@reolink-fiona The firmware for both cameras are up to date – they are v3.1.0.956_22041511Is the trackmix utilizing the same motor in the 823A or improved? Because of the motor and how it functions in the 823A when it moves it pans / tilts a great distance ahead of the subject, doing so the camera video blurs the image. Please have the pan / tilt allow us to choose between it’s current option of quick movements or a constant movement of the camera. will the 823A with 16x zoom have auto zoom? I'm unsure why you guys would say you offer auto zoom on auto tracking but none of the cameras actually do.When the 823A is zoomed in it seems the tracking feature is not adjusted to the zoom and acts as if it was set at the widest angle, thus the tracking over pans / tilts and tries to move back onto the subject. When it tries to move back to the subject it yet again over pans / tilts and the process of it trying to move back onto the subject starts.Zoom with the PTZ is not viable, I've attached some examples of this issue. In the day time it's not that bad - at night it's unusable as the quality already drops as well as any movement from the camera blurs out the image - having it zoomed in at night is no longer an option.
Hi,I also would like auto-tracking feature to work while the camera is in patrol mode. When a camera stops at one point for a few seconds, it should detect movement and the auto-tracking should kick in. When there is nothing to track anymore, the camera should go back to patrolling. This functionality would be phenomenal. If there is no other way, limit patrolling at a certain point for a minimum time limit that the camera need`s to switch to detect and auto-track.Greetings from Slovenia.
@fhugo 497023047467166 I concur! This is essential. I have to choose which to utilize right now. Patrol vs. automatic tracking. Why not include a zoom-in feature that allows you to see the faces or plates of those objects when in auto tracking mode while in patrol mode. That would definitely make the Reolink PTZ Cam more appealing. octordle
Same problem for me. Either patrol or autotracking. I should not have to choose
I also would very much like to have the camera auto-tracking when patrolling. There maybe a settling time requirement before auto-tracking, however if it was less than two seconds, it would be great!When tracking detects a vehicle, there should be an option to temporarily zoom in on a license plate number.As a side note, I noticed that the auto-focus has problems at night. Why not integrate the focus at each preset and start the focus from that point when patrolling.
I have 11, RLC-823A for a school. I am just finishing up the install and unfortunately am unhappy with the way the patrol and auto-tracking function. When in patrol it does not stop on movement--just records it while moving. When auto-tracking, it does not catch movement outside the field of view. Also, when manually adjusting PTZ it does not automatically go back into patrol mode.I purchased these cameras so I can have 11 instead of double the number, but it looks like it is not going to fit my needs because of these issues. I am slowly becoming an unhappy customer.
Greetings,I second such a feature request. ATM I ordered a pack of 823A to cover all areas around a home, but having the auto-tracking not kicking in during a patrol is annoying. It is also especially inconvenient when the 823A is meant to light darker areas at night, where it is best to illuminate the subject, rather than having the camera moving out with the lights on to the next patrol point, sometimes 180° away from the detection point.In my case this was unforeseen, which leads me to return the rest of the pack. I am better off with static cameras instead of PTZ if the auto-tracking is deemed impossible during a patrol.
I've seen a few posts online about tracking limits for the RLC-823A and at least one screen shot where this function is available under 'Alarm Settings'. I've just downloaded the Beta firmware (823A-20230611T013441Z-001) - limts are not included. Seems like something that's been asked for and under development for a really long time - when can we expect it to arrive?Additonally - has the latest android app (29th May) been fixed to allow camera feeds to be 'stretched' again? I'm sitting on an older version so that I don't have look at black vertial bars on either side eating up a third of the image.
@lilonders_288520038867122 On multi view it has been restored but not for single view for some of the cams like E1, RLC-511WA, etc.
There is only one reason why this has not been implemented yet - to force customers to buy more cameras to get what they were misled into believing they would get in purchasing the 823A and others. When any normal person looks at a 360 degree PZT with patrol mode and auto-tracking, they naturally and rightly assume that product will cover a 360 degree area without disabling one of the major features of the camera. The aren't implementing this so you will have to buy more cameras - There is simply no other reason that have ignored very obvious and programmatically easy to implement fix like this.
Beating a dead horse hereThis thread has been here for 17 months now with no fix! I also am unhappy with my RLC-823A*No auto tracking with patrol
Yep.. same here. Patrol and auto tracking are what I bout the RLC-823A for. They don’t work together which makes this PTZ basically useless.My parked vehicles, my shed and shop are all detected vehicles so that great functionality is turned off including my flood lights.Patrol detects motion in one of the defined presets and just continues to the next preset (this is where auto tracking is supposed to come in but NOT. USELESS!Turn on auto tracking with patrol and it’s good one time. When auto tracking is done that’s where the camera stays until you manually restart patrol. USELESS!One would think the detection zone could cover your vehicles. Remove the area your vehicles are located hence no detection. Nope! The detection zone moves in my testing on the PTZ. Somehow on patrol detection zones are USELESS!Time for Reolink to get up off they’re a**’es and make these features work together.Until then “DO NOT PURCHASE THIS CAMERA”
putting a small band aid on a broken leg with a large gashJacktry setting your vehicle detection time to 3 seconds, and sensitivity at 42, this seems to help me with the parked vehicle detection alerts"Time for Reolink to get up off they’re a**’es and make these features work together.Until then “DO NOT PURCHASE THIS CAMERA” yup
@bk Thanks for the settings. I'll give it a try while they are working on the protection grey out area for PTZ's.
HelloIn the latest firmware for "RLC-823A 16X" Patrol mode & Auto track works together! For the "RLC-823A" I don't now.../Magnus
@neoxen_689456600318178 Correct.
@neoxen_689456600318178 We have also released firmware v3.1.0.2217 for 823A that supports auto-tracking even if the camera is on patrol mode.
hello, to date still no return to patrol mode after automatic tracking, and no zoom on the object either, moreover patrol mode should be integrated into the nvr too, as well as a return of patrol mode to home assistant. If the problem of returning to patrol is not corrected, this camera is completely useless because we have to make too significant a compromise in security and that is why this camera is dedicated to monitoring. thank you.
@mickael_709195517841646 I suggest you to submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/This function seems to be available on the 16x.
