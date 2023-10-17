Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi. I am Looking to get one of the Duo 2 cameras. The 180 degree field of view is ideal for the view I want.Looking at a Wifi option and trying to decide between the powered model and the battery version. Not sure exactly where I will place it - whilst wifi won’t be an issue power might be and so the battery version would keep my options open.
any other advice around the options for this camera appreciated. Thanks
@thongsleigh_263573017145565 Hi there, I am using both types of cameras. If you ask me, I would always try to go for a mains electricity powered camera. The reason is, when it rains or it is cold in winter, the cameras are always powered on, which keeps them a little warmer. Therefore, they are not having fog on the lenses. Another advantage is that they are much quicker active. But where there is no mains electricity, the solar solution is the next best thing. I hope that will help you.
@thongsleigh_263573017145565 My first cams were battery cams, getting started, easy to install, learned how they run. You need a good wifi signal outside for them to connect. Later I bought a couple low voltage powered wifi cams then finally ran cables in the attic and now have POE cams. Battery cams are better than no cams at all. But they are inferior to wired cams. Battery cams use PIR motion detection which is okay going across the field of view, but they can record late when someone heads straight toward the cam. Battery cams sometimes don't record long enough to see a whole event. Their detection range is less than wired cams. A battery cam will detect to about 35-40 feet during day, less at night. My POE cams can detect up to about 90 feet during day. I live in a cold winter climate. Batteries do not charge well below freezing. I have to take my battery cams down, bring them inside, let them warm up to charge. It helps if you used a solar panel though. Even with a solar panel a battery cam will not be able to record 24/7. My Reolink Argus 3 battery cams are on the side of the house where there is not much traffic. For my street, front door, back door I use POE cams. I have a Duo 2 POE above my garage, I like it's 180 degree view. Even if you had to hire an electrician to get power to the cam it would be worth it in the long run in my opinion. You could watch YouTube channel LIfeHackster, he has reviewed the Duo 2 and other Reolink cams.
