Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I recently noticed that there are new "Scenes" buttons in the android reolink App. They are very useful, and I would like to suggest adding a widget that could trigger this scenes. It would be very useful to be able to change the scenes without opening the app. It could be useful to activate the scenes with the long press in the app icon, and then the app would show a list of scenes. Another suggestion would be to be able to enable/disable the ftp transfer in the scenes, the same as with the alarm/record/email/push. Thank you Alex
Hi Alex, thank you for your suggestion and we have forwarded to our team for evaluation.
Thank you. Also I would suggest adding "positions" to the scenes, in order to be able to change them directly with the shortcut. Alex
I am very much in favour of having a Widget based on the new scenes you can add.This will save a lot of time having to unlock your phone and access the Reolink app to set any scene, and extremely handy when leaving the house to configure your cameras and notifications each time.Great shout, and hopefully it will be added soon.
Hello,How is the scene widget going? Any progress? I’m an IOS user and just checked if a widget is available but sadly there is none.best regards,
I agree with you, widgets would be great. And it would be nice to add the activation and activation of the ftp for the scenarios. Otherwise great reolink cameras I'm super happy. I also want to sit the new doorbell but I can't see how it handles notifications when pressing the button is a call or just a simple notification.
Hello, why is there still no android widget?Why I must unlock the phone, launch the app and scenes.It would be very useful to be able to change the scenes without opening the app to configure my cameras and notifications!!!Why don't scenes show up in alexa? It is not a widget and cannot be controlled by voice!!!Regards
Effectivement... On en est où depuis 2 ans de ce fameux widget Android qui nous permettrait d'activer les scenes depuis un raccourci ?!?!? Cela nous manque vraiment à tous cruellement !!!
@ste-dh_231699053183135 Kindly add your suggestions at https://community.reolink.com/topic/6233/survey-on-reolink-app-scene-mode?post_id=23852&_=1692783408907
Hi!No news or updates about any widget to access the scenes/shortcuts modes? Almost every app has widgets for easy access of functions, and when using security apps, a button to enable or disable security in the system, without needing to access to the app Also, it would be good if the shortcuts allowed for a little bit more of configuration, because it's very simple. But the widget is more important
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!