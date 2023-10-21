Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi,I have 3 reolink TrackMix WiFi cameras, and a NVR. I have time to stop tracking 60:I set FTP to FTP the recordings to my network share.Object Stops: seconds and Object disappears: 60 seconds.So why am I getting 16 second recordings? Shouldn't each recording be a MINIMUM of 60 seconds?Sometimes people stop moving for just a second or two. That's why I set the timer to 60 seconds (I tried all other choices but it's the same).Am I missing some other setting?Thanks.
@phirephoto_633457091563556 The object stop timer determines how long the camera will stay at the last tracking position when the object stops in the monitoring area before it will return back to the monitor point. The object disappears timer determines how long the camera will stay at the last tracking position after the object disappears. If there are no other moving objects during this period, the camera will return back to the monitor point.
@joseph_1979 So it doesn't appear to be doing either of those.With people moving, what I'm getting is often a 15-16 second recording, which then stops, and the camera resets to the home point.
