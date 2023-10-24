Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi. I recently purchased my first security camera - Reolink E1 Zoom. So far I'm pretty satisfied with it and long story short, I'm looking to automate the Day and Night type of recording for a particular time. I can't use the "Auto" mode, because the clicking sound is disturbing my pet.So far I've done the automation via Home Assistant, but I'm looking to do it natively via the camera itself. Anyone here knows a way to accomplish that?
@user_745241262715024_745241262715024 What type of settings do you want to change?
