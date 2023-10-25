Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello, I just switched from Blink to Reolink and realized my favorite feature from Blink is missing - a chronological motion event timeline from all cameras (or whichever cameras you select). I posted on a Reolink group to make sure I wasn't missing anything and it looks like there is no such option for Reolink. It is honestly very annoying to review all motion events every morning from the previous night because I have to click into each one of my cameras (I have 5 cameras). If a feature like this were added, Reolink would 100% be the top camera system brand personally. Please consider this request!
@jake_743584866869413 Do you need a subscription for Blink cameras to have this feature?
@jake_743584866869413 great idea but I'd think a surveillance system would already have this feature. That would make alot easier to check motion events
This really would be a game changer. Viewing all of your motion events and being able to filter through them(person, motion, pet), and select the cameras you want to filter by would be a big upgrade. EZVIZ has this feature and it makes it so that you don't have to look through every camera to find out what's going on.Please Reolink, add this!
@skeptouchous Would you be able to add some screenshots from EZVIZ so I will forward it to support.Thanks.
@joseph_1979 I've already sent them screenshots for Ezviz months ago. so they already have it.
