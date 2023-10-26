Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Reolink on my Samsung Galaxy Tablet S6 lite is stuck on horizontal viewing for live view and playback and rotating the tablet to vertical position does not rotate the picture. There is a green playback button but there are no options on the screen to choose the playback scene. It simply playbacks the last recording for that camera. Rebooting the tablet does not correct the problem. Other apps work normally. However the app 4.41 does run correctly on my Samsung phone S21 FE but my preference is to playback recordings on the larger screenPlease adviseTom
@tomselbyuk_331910860959874 This issue has already been raised by a couple of customers and hope that Reolink provide a new client. Kindly submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
