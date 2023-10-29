Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The last few weeks my CX410 detects a person and records it, but it’s just a heavy downpour of rain coming down in front of the camera.are any any adjustments to stop this occurring at all.Camera is on the latest firmware.
@corky_737880191164642 Try to increment the delay timer say to 2s.
@joseph_1979 ok many thanks, I will try this out. I did forget to say it only happens during the night when the rain seems more noticeable compared to daytime.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!