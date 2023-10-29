Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Reolink Warranty PracticesI'm an integrated security company and have purchased Reolink NVR's, all hardwired IP bullet, dome cameras and have added those products to the extended warranty.I purchased a Reolink RLN16- NVR and (6) night-vision domes, (8) night-vision bullets in July 2023.My client advised that they could no longer see their cameras on the Reolink mobile app, client software.I went onsite and found no leds on the power led and used my multi-meter to check the power supply voltage and had 120VAC and 0VDC.Submitted a Reolink support request and got an email asking to disconnect all IP cameras and harddrives in which I performed and the NVR still wouldn't power up.I removed the NVR and took pics of the system that showed no cameras connected, (2) harddrives disconnected, power supply connected and power supply plug connected to AC outlet and the NVR didn't power up and sent that to Reolink support.I then got a RMA number and 24 hours later get an an email asking if I had the power supply connected to the NVR and I advised thaat I was a 26 year installer that provided pics of the system and indicated that Reolink doesn't want to honor the 2 year equipment warranty and not a DIY installer.I will discontinue using the product and advise all to not purchase due to their handling of failed product.Ascom Systems LLC
@tom_62394846073005 Are the cameras POEs? Which models? Best practice is to connect them through a switch rather directly to the NVR. In such a situation one can still access the cameras even though the NVR is down. Apart from other functionalities. It could be that the customer care person is a new recruitment.
@joseph_1979 lol csr probably isnt new. trust me Reolink is scum. I asked for a full refund due to their false/misleading/deceptive advertising of the doorbell and they won't give me it plus I would have to pay to ship doorbell back to them for a 50% refund. I'll NEVER buy Reolink again.
That's a bummer about your Reolink experience. I've heard some complaints about their warranty too.
