Especially on the PC version of the client, but also applicable to mobile apps. If you have a large number of devices in various locations like I do, the app can hang while it attempts to make all the connections, and you're not able to perform any actions until all the devices in the list either successfully connect, or time out. I would like to have the option to leave all devices disconnected when starting the client, and only connect to the device I intend to work on.
@steve_364942210965687 That's a good suggestion. Submit your request to https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@steve_364942210965687 Same. But I don't have time to write up requests. This should have been in the application from day 1.
