Just a warning that when I updated to the latest macOS client it blacked out all of my camera feeds and playback, making it unusable.This was on an M2 macbook with Sonoma and I've reported it to support.
Same here for same configuration.
Same here for a 2017 iMac
I just sent a request for support and posed about this I didn't see this post https://community.reolink.com/topic/7065/mac-v-8-13-1
