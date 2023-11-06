Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello,I am using a iMac with OS Sonoma 14.1 and Using the Mac client 8.8.5 I have zero issues playing or view recordings. Live streams work and Playback does. The Reolink 8.8.5 said there is an update which I did and it went from 8.8.5 to 8.13.1 and live streams work but play back does not work. I have a NVR and Trackmix and Doorbell and I can view live streams no issues but when I try to do a playback on 8.13.1 it will not playback. I tried the webview and it works no problem and the apps on my Android and Iphone work as wellMac software 8.13.1 is broken and will playback at all. see photos I sent in a request already and awaiting a response
@issom I have an issue on the Win v8.14.1 and I rolled back to v8.12.1. Support informed me that engineering team is investigating. In my case the icons bar is not visible as it is superimposed by the image. Solution is easy.
