Hi, Here are a few suggestions and Bug's I have mailed to Reolink. My English is not so great so I do hope its understandable. BUG Presets:I can create Presets, but clicking on them does not move the camera to the preset I have defined. Both on the Android App and windows APP. Feature enhancement Presets.Remove Monitor Point and add the possibility to set the Preset as a monitor point (so you can have multiple Monitor points, that you can change (if for example you park the car other place)).Maybe add the option If there is a car parked in the Preset, use that preset as a monitor point automatically. or Maybe with AI and a sticker on the roof of the car it could track the car????BUG Privacy Mask:I tried setting a Privacy Mask. But when the Camera moves it moves the privacy Mask with it. Privacy Mask should stay where it is despite camera moving. or zooming in\out..Enhancement Privacy Mask:In the menu\setting where you create the Mask you should be able to move all privacy masks at the same time (for example after camera is moved or re-calibrated.Enhancement Camera Light.The camera records the public parking lot and can turn into my private parking place and front door. I want to be able to set My space for the camera light to turn automatically on when motion is detected there. But not other places. And I want to be able also to create an alert for this place only. Not in the rest of the view where I also have set motion detection. Maybe even add some AI to detect is someone is waiting near the front door and play an pre-recorded message. Enhancement SirenMaybe have an AI feature that can recognize glas breaking or other sounds that go along with unsafe situations and break-ins and automatically turn of the siren. Maybe with a pre-recording that the police has been notified and images are saved on the cloud.Enhancement tracking:I have noticed that when Objects are tracked it zooms way to much. An option to manually determine tracking zoom would be a good featureEnhancement TimeLaps:For sunset\sunrise timelaps it would be nice to be able to set a point that we want to use in our time laps, so its always same. Its not a issue to move the camera after a motion tracking has finished. Enhancement administration\hardware.We can set an day and time for the camera to automatically reboot. Would be good if we it could send an email notification that it will reboot (and sent some statistics like how much memory it is using (ram and sd) how many motions have been detected since last restart.And maybe set a timeout, if after this timeout the camera is still offline sent a notification that there is something wrong. I was busy with placing the camera and had to remove it from power. It would be a good feature to receive an notification when the camera is offline.Maybe create a service on the windows app that automatically saves video on hard drive of computer before video is overwritten on sd card. Like extending video retention. The ability to save the configuration to a file, that can be imported if the camera is reset.. so you don't need to spent time setting everything up again. Enhancement Google Assistance and google home.I have a gar with google assistent and android car. I would like to be able to see the video feed on my car screen. Maybe add the Reolink as and android car app??It would also be nice to have the google assistent receiving notifications. For example see the Enhancement Camera Light. If someone is on my private parking or near my door..Google assistent can notify you and show a picture and ask you what you want to to.IgnoreTalkSirenor play one of a few pre-recorded messages. It should be smart, if you are in the car it could show that in google android in the car or if that is not connected in the Reolink app on the phone. This is also a nice feature in combination with a Reolink doorbell. - It would be nice to be able to select an area that I want the unit to search if there was activity at between certain times. I see it working as follows, the all the field of view is divided into sectors. And when recording it also records the sectors the movement was seen. So it can be searchable. - Motion Mark can be enhanced with sensitivity data, this can be used to finetune the sensitivity. - Also Motion mark can use different colours detecting movement or objects not moving. When I enable it I see for example cars parked and not moving. I understand it recognises the car but would be easier to be able to see the difference and maybe even be able to disable not moving objects. But also a different colour between a person, car and pet. - If the camera is not moving the Motion marks should not be jumping all around, especially objects parked. - I also would like to see an option to prioritize the tracking type. If there is a car and a person being tracked I would like to have the option to prioritize the person over the car.- It would also be nice if you also sold a product that could help keep the lens clean like rain-ex or something that works and not damages the lens. Playback interface.- Make the motion detection line different colours for different tracking types.- Maybe make a lighter colour before and after the object was observed and darker when the object is in camera's view. - Would be nice to have an option to turn Motion mark on and of after a recording has been captured. Not sure how that should work. -Hardware.- Having a camera outside is also a good moment to have some weather sensors build in. like temperature and moist or barometer. Maybe even a wind meter. But that is nice to have. - This data can be uploaded to meteorological institutes. - Maybe you can even sell a small display showing this data. (I can see added value in companies)
@hinerakatauri_751665281798342 Good that you forward them to support. We constantly forward them suggestions and improvements but finally it is their decision of what to prioritise and implement. I always tell them that some of your competitors are way beyond on a number of features and you need to act faster to close the gap. We already suggested most of your ideas and much more. Thanks.
@joseph_1979 ultimately its ours. if we all email them and threaten Reolink that we will no longer support Reolink, no longer recommending Reolink, and if we stop buying Reolink until they show us all otherwise by actually listening to us with things we have requested.
