Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Since I’ve owned the CX410 camera I have not really gone round to testing the mic, until I stumbled upon a discussion about an existing mic issue, so I the tested it this morning and sure enough the sound picked up by the mic is bad, the sounds picked up by the mic are like an underwater effect, I heard a beefy car drive off this morning and it sounded really weird via the Apple app, not like the actual sound you should hearing from a camera. are there any updates on getting this addressed at all.
@corky_737880191164642 I have the same issue with the E1 Zoom cameras. As you stated the audio is like being recorded underwater. You can't recognise what they are saying especially the recording which is worst than live. I have taken it up with support to increase the microphone gain but I didn't get a solution. In my opinion they need to change the microphone circuitry to be similar to what is implemented on others like RLC-511/811, TrackMix, Argus, etc.
@joseph_1979 ok well that’s a shame as I have just purchased the E1 Zoom as well, and not tested the mic as yet. It’s quite worrying considering how much they cost.my cheap blink camera has a better mic surly they have to address this issue otherwise it’s not fit for purpose ?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!