it would be really nice to have the ability to quickly scroll a timeline like the Nest/Google and Unifi cameras. Using the current method is hard to find stuff unless it was caught by motion. Do you guys plan to implement anything like this? Thanks!
@reo_755227363279092 This should be a mandatory feature from day 1. Please submit your request to support and include all the details.
