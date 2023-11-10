Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Re: Email Error 480 482 483I keeping getting error 480. The video is of very little help on how to add an email addy and make it work. The video is super small and hard to see. I have the PT Argus. When it asks for Recipient address it might be better to say "email". Its unclear which "password" it wants... router? email? or Reolink?,Or is there a 4th? Tried every combination there is... still get Error 480. Also tried to get SD Micro card (128GB Class 10) to fit and work no luck. Good camera but instructions and tech support leaves a lot to be desired. Because of those short comings Id give he camera a 4.5 but the rest a 2.
@user_757356525793524_757356525793524 Follow these links.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004189434-How-to-Set-up-Email-Notifications-via-Reolink-App/https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360039461654-How-to-Generate-an-App-Password-in-Gmail-Account/
