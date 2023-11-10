Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
The low light image quality on the CX410 is great. Overall it is a very nice camera addition to the line. However; the "UNDER WATER" quality of the Mic sucks!The light settings for the spots, as currently implemented, when the camera exists in a very low ambient light environment, leaves a lot to be desired. It appears that the spots are only being utilized as an augment to what Reolink has determined as a "too low ambient light level". I understand that Reolink wants to use the spots to "enhance higher quality night color images. That is great but ... I suggest that they allow the end user to determine how and if they want the Spots to function. Allow the end user to determine how and in what manner they, as the owner, want to use the spots on their CX camera.
@daservices-usa_295488157241547 The 'underwater' audio quality is a known issue on the CX410 and E1 Zoom cameras. Lately a number of selected testers were provided with a CX810 and one of them stated that the audio quality is the same as that of the CX410. They should continue to use and improve on the microphone circuitry of DUO 2/811A/TrackMix, etc.As for the spotlight we have suggested most of your ideas. However, I suggest you that you submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/ The more requests they have the higher the probability of being implemented.
