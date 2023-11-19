Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have got my 2 Lumus cameras working well. Each have a 16GB SD card and I can play them from the Android mobile app and my Windows 10 client. Neither of these make it too easy to find a particular file (via the time eg.) Is there a better PC client to use. Also if I take the SD card out of the camera and plug it into the PC what can I use to play the files?
@user_756125119496374_756125119496374 Lumus still records in H.264 and so you can use any player. VLC is quite good.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!