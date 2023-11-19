Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hey Reolinkers!I've updated my ReoLink client to latest version from October 2023.The new client is showing all my cams in the left menu but i have no chance to get the Live View - I ve also disconnected them all, restartet but the problem is still there.Does anyone have an idea what the problem may cause?PS: My cams are at a totally different adress/network and i connect them via UID. But i did not change anything in the setup which was running for almost 2 years without any connection problems?!
@martin-zihr_324858974884035 Try to disable hw acceleration first. If not then roll back to your previous version until they sort it out. You can contact support.
@martin-zihr_324858974884035 Having the same problem
