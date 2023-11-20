Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Good morning, do you have any development program for the rlc-823A 16x camera firmware regarding automatic zoom? That would be a nice feature!
@user_760857482866870_760857482866870 You need to submit your request to support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@user_760857482866870_760857482866870 Its not automatic zoom, but 3D zoom is pretty darn nice!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!