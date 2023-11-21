Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
So is the UID the same as the serial number or not?
@p5ycho A serial number on a product is for identification from the manufacturer for warranty service, tracking possible defects, identifying if stolen, etc. A camera UID is a unique number used for wifi and mobile internet communication from the camera to Reolink servers to process notifications and connect with the Reolink phone app. When you buy a camera you should register it using the Reolink app so the camera and its UID is assigned to you. So each camera has its own unique number for internet traffic and it also serves as the warranty serial number. At least that's how I think it is. Maybe someone else can explain it better if I'm wrong.
@p5ycho If you want to read then see what I wrote in https://community.reolink.com/topic/87/how-does-the-reolink-uid-actually-work/3?post_id=22657&_=1700638644255 It may be a bit technical for you.
