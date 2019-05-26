Reolink Year in Review 2023
I just upgraded to Client V7.2.2.33 on Windows 10 and now it's not working properly. I'm not sure if it was an issue before because I only had 1 camera but now I'm up to 8. It doesn't matter how many screens I choose to look at at once, all of the cameras don't show. They are logged in and if I click on the thumbnail of the camera it will show me Live View. It's not always the same camera that doesn't show and it's not always the same choice of how many screens. It seems to be random. Sometimes the screens are a white square and sometimes they are black. I attached a picture.Is there a way to fix this?In the app all of the cameras work fine.I have 7 wired cameras and one Argus2 connected. On Facebook they suggested too much bandwidth. They said to try taking some of the cameras off and see if it helps. So I can't use all of my cameras at once?t.jpg
Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you. There is some information to confirm with you：1. Does this problem exist before you upgrade the Client to the latest version?2. Please run the Reolink Client as administrator for a check. Refer to: Run Reolink Client/Browser as administrator (Windows).3. May I know what graphics card are your computer using?
I have the same exact issue with this version, and I tried the latest 64 bit but the resources used, were sickening.I also have tried the link, running as administrator also and same thing.Out of the "box", meaning I set it up > Playback does record things, and opening it gave me a screen showing 4 squaresThere is / was 4 icons there, I X'd it out, and then dragged it back over so far? For the last 5-6 days and over 100 times an nothing.I have 3 more cameras I would like to set up today, but need to get this resolved, or rethink Reolink system(s) altogether.ty Jim
@user_787730503405730_787730503405730 It is resolved..
@user_787730503405730_787730503405730 Good to hear.
