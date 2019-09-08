Reolink updates
Why is there no fast forward button on the reolink desktop client? I can fast forward on the NVR, buts its easier to use the desktop. So where are the buttons? I dont want to have to watch everything on playback, just FF to the incident I am looking for.
Sorry for the inconvenience. Reolink NVR doesn't support fast forward via Reolink Client at present. Our R&D people are working on this item now and will publish new firmware in the future to fix this problem as soon as possible. You may subscribe our emails to get the newest update: https://reolink.campgn4.com/Subscribe-Us. Thank you for your understanding.
Same. Where are the keyboard shortcuts like all other media players have?
