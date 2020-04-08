Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Does anyone read these?To add: On the download window, typically when using the HOME or END key in a Windows dialog box, it would take you to the beginning or the end of the ROW you are in rather than the beginning of the entire list or the end of the entire list. Using CTRL+HOME would take you to the beginning of the entire list and CTRL+END would take you to the end of the entire list.
This is a follow up based on my experience with the NEW ReoLink Windows Client software.First I will comment on what's addressed from my points above.1. The screen resize –
Mark,I too am using the Windows 10 client and had the same aggravations as you did earlier, however, I am left with one nagging issue that really bothers me...I've noticed that the application's live view is frozen once the PC has been awoken from sleep or screensaver mode. Refreshing the feed requires you to double click a camera view or logout/in to the application entirely all-together.I've reached out to Support for assistance but was wondering if you (or any other reader) is experiencing this same aggravation as I am?Regards,Bret
@kuaw36_297744245469340 4 years later and this issue is still not fixed. Windows 11 PC goes to sleep, and the Reolink client breaks. You must close the client because attempting to refresh the cameras doesn’t work.
Hi Mark, we really appreciate your great ideas regarding our new client.We will forward all your suggestions to our senior engineer, and they will review all of them to see whether we can optimize before the formal version release out.
One thing I would suggest for the Windows Client is to fix the Presets feature. Currently it doesn't work. It would be really helpful to have presets, so I can just click a preset, and the camera would return to that exact position. Currently, without presets, I have to try and get my camera back into the perfect resting position each time I move it to look at something else, and it is really a bothersome process.
At present, for the models still on the shelf, only RLC-423 camera support presets function. If your camera is a RLC-423, please upgrade it to the latest firmware and you will get the preset function.
There is [censored]on at the bottom of window on the reolink windows client software, but I had to change my desktop resolution to 1080p in order to see it, as it disappears off the bottom of the screen in my normal desktop resolution, as the reolink window doesn't resize/scale correctly. Don't know if that helps anyone
@CarolineWHY did you remove preset settings while upgrading the firmware???? e1 pro was able to save preset... Now GONE.You even modified the websitestating... and I LAUGH really hardhttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360038730593-Do-Reolink-PT-PTZ-Cameras-Support-Preset-Cruise-Motion-Tracking-That ONLY c1 supports this....YOU EVEN GO FURTHER, saying it's decided by HARDWARE.[censored], why are you bull[censored]ting people?!?!?!? Even an old [censored]py dlink from 2010 does that.. Preset IS A BASIC function of a camera. I have been using this for 6 months, having issue with the camera, upgrade then I loose my preset capability????I feel like Ron Jeremy just went behind my back...I WILL NEVER buy Reolink product again, my sister just bought few of them and I'll ask her to return that [censored] where it belongs.Sorry but it's a stupid move to do on your client's back! With even more stupid justification... decided by hardware... LOL yeah, sure!
Hi, Jeff. We are about to add the preset function back to the E series camera. And maybe around September or a bit later we will pose the firmware on our website. And I am sorry about the mistake in the article. We will correct it later.
@Caroline... Sorry @Cynthia.lolSo yeah, MAYBE in september or later... for a basic function. I mean, I'm pretty sure every clients are in LOVE on how Reolink feels one month or another.. Hey guys, let's remove a basic function on the E series. I don't have time to see how reolink feels about removing or adding back a function like this. WORST, you are pointing out that Reolink can decide one day or another which function is still fine and which one is... not... I bought that specific camera for that specific purpose, and now it's worthless... But I'm glad, hey, wait 1 month or maybe more, we will, MAYBE, put back the function...At least, you should left the old firmware available PLUS, MENTION the functionnality people will lose if they upgrade their firmware. What a weird way of doing things at reolink. I am now forced to use the ptz selector, which is HORRIBLE by the way... Already shopping for another brand!
I really appreciate that you let me know a lot of clients love the preset function. And here I have the link for downloading the old firmware of E1 Pro which supports the preset function. Download link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/190bpGtDKXKvimM6oWHaviCgbF4Yyu9LW/view?usp=sharing Truly thank you that you let us know how you think about our products and we will try our best to make it be better.
Of course we love/need that function My house is not moving, nor the camera eheh Thank you for providing the link for previous firmware, I reinstalled it.
I'm puzzled.I see, at the top of this thread the 1st request was to be able to scale the window like any other windows client and not just have the selection of a few fixed sizes.And a couple of posts later saying how great it is that it's been fixed, and you can now scale it.As far as I know I have the latest windows Client. and I can't scale it, and just have the fixed size selection only.My client version is: v7.2.2.33Is there something I'm not doing right or some option I need to tick?
Hi,if you want to scale the window randomly, here is the beta Reolink Client for you. It can satisfy your request！Mac: https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron/Reolink-8.0.5.dmg Windows: https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron/Reolink%20Setup%208.0.5.exe
Thanks Cynthia for that link to the Beta.Downloaded and Tried it, and WOW, what a major makeover!I was expecting a little change here, and a little change there, but it looks like a totally different program, and very modern design in keeping with what you'd like to see for a consumer in 2020.Congratulations to the Dev's for being brave and totally changing things.Playback of even 1 channel is not smooth right now (the seconds on the clock show it's jumping in time)But of course, it's a Beta, so totally accept this is naturally something that's being improved and worked upon before it's final fully release.The scaling is great As always, improvement can be made to the playing back of events, as this seems to be an area which is hard to get right as everyone wants to quickly see anything important that's happened without looking through lots of footage.Again, thank you, and keep up the amazing work
Cynthia.Thank you very much for posting the link to the Beta Client.It's very interesting to see what a massive, and amazing change the new client is/will be.Very modern looking, and more in keeping with 2020 type of software design language.I do have 1 small question upon trying the Beta out (perhaps someone who also has tried it can offer feedback?)The live feed from my Reolink NVR/Camera's looks great. But it's very stuttery indeed, randomly only a few frames/sec.I'm fully aware this is a beta and still work in progress, and this is in no way a complaint at all I'm simply curios if this stutter on live feedback is normal for others testing this out?Looking forward very much for the final release Keep up the amazing work
My cameras are all independent (no NVR) and streaming is smooth, both live and playback, with the Beta Client on Windows.
My live feed on the beta is smooth, playback is smooth on clear setting unless I view more than 1 camera, then it starts lagging.
^ Thanks to you both for the replies.Timbercreek - Do you also stream direct from the camera's as 'Crimp-On' has or are you using a NVR like myself?It might be that the new app needs a more powerful PC to run smoother?I'll have to install the new Beta app on my other more powerful PC to see if that changes anything.
