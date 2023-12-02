Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Re: RLN8-410 E-Sata Max Hard Drive Size? Use with External Raid Enclosure?I know the specs say 2 6TB drives (1 internal, 1 external). Has anyone actually tested a larger drive? I can get a 6 TB for about $100 or a 14 TB for about $120, so would love to be able to use the bigger drive...RLN8-410/N7MB01Thanks.
@phirephoto_633457091563556 Have a look at this https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/wr556l/rln8410_nvr_working_with_14tb_hdd/
