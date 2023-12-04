Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello. This is the wife. We have two doorbell cameras. Right now we have them paired to one plug in chime as old house so not a lot of outlets, but they both have the same sound. This is a bit annoying, so is there a way to have 2 cameras each with their own sound but paired to the same plug in chime or do they each need to be paired to their own plug in chime to set up 2 different sounds? TIA
@user_711725607157890_711725607157890 I know that the Reolink doorbell can be paired to 5 chimes. But I don't know if 2 doorbells can be paired to the same chime. I suggest you to email Reolink support.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!