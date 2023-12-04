Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
This is the wife again. Sorry for another post. We have a Nutone wired/wireless doorbell chime. It works on the same RF frequency as the reolink doorbell cameras. Has anyone used it with the doorbell cameras as we have seen others discussing about RF modules and this doorbell chime has one built in. So would we be able to use them together and if so how? LA600WH is the model number. Thanks again.
@user_711725607157890_711725607157890 I haven't seen anyone who has paired Reolink doorbell to this chime. I only have seen members paring Reolink doorbell to KERUI chime.
