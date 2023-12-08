Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Weird one, when no day light the camera cannot be accessed for viewing live UNTIL I create motion in front of the camera, then instant feed. Any ideas?
@user_745660696895718_745660696895718 Check the the WIFI strength is quite good at the location of the doorbell. Install ookla from Playstore on your smartphone and from this location check the upload speed. Note that from the camera perspective it is the upload speed which is important. Is this occuring when you check from the same WIFI as the camera or from another external network?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!