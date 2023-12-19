Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
For the last couple of hours, my Argus 3Pro camera is sending dhcp requests and receiving the exact same IP adress over and over again, literally every second. See screenshot below with info from the modem. Support tried to tell me this is all normal, nothing to worry about, but I don't buy that. Can't be normal. Even setting a static IP doesnt work as it continues to send requests. Support told me that battery powered cams can't be set to static IP???
I believe this is correct. RLC cameras have a drop down menu for IP address (DHCP vs. Static).My Argus 3 Pro does not have a similar feature.
@user_748115440787586_748115440787586 I already told support to ping the gateway IP to check router reachability rather than using DHCP. As a senior technical architect I won't opt for DHCP.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!