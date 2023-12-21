Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How can I view the live cameras on my phone? or the playback from the NVR on my phone? Right now, all I have are emails with motion detection footage. When I get home I can use the monitor to see the playback, but does anyone know how to broadcast to my phone?I have 4 cameras hard-wired to an NVR which is connected to the Wi-Fi. Thank you,Pamela GuardianiFalmouth, MA
@pamela_760683441246442 Follow these linksFor Android:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000590406-How-to-Update-Reolink-App-on-Android-Phone/#:~:text=Go%20to%20Google%20Store%20on,Reolink%20App%20on%20your%20phone.For Ios:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000592806-How-to-Update-Reolink-App-on-iPhone/And how to use applicationhttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003493474-Getting-Started-with-Reolink-App/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiA4Y-sBhC6ARIsAGXF1g4mLtAgg3p-u4IjYe9CdZAQfx15QNrXEPQintHVNlVGux7dnTy50r4aAjagEALw_wcB
I use the Reolink 'app', available for Android and Apple. Works from anywhere when the cameras are identified by their unique UID code.
