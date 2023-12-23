Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have a RLN-16 NVR with a bunch of RLC-410 and a couple of RLC-420 cameras (all PoE cameras) that display on a large monitor in the house. I don't use a phone app. I want to add five more PoE cameras to an outbuilding. I don't want wireless and I'm trying to avoid running 5 cables to the outbuilding. Can I have the PoE cameras connected to a POE switch in the outbuilding and connect that to a single cable that runs from the outbuilding to the NVR in the house? Will the NVR recognize that there are 5 cameras and display them on the monitor as 5 unique displays? I'm afraid, though, that there may be performance problems doing it that way. Running 5 cables isn't prohibitive, I'm just trying to see if I can streamline it without resorting to wireless.
