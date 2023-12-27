Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have a REOLINK 4K PTZ Security Camera, 360 Degree View PoE Camera with 16X Optical Zoom, which I have been using for less than a month, and today it began losing connection, and when it is connected and otherwise working properly, it won't tilt up all nearly as far as it would yesterday. It does not come up to level/horizontal. Any ideas?Thank you, Paul
@user_753931108643014_753931108643014 and this is the RLC-823A.
@user_753931108643014_753931108643014 Try rebooting and restoring the cam. When restoring you'll need to re-enter the pa*sword. Also try resetting the cam with the reset cable on the camera. Did you protect all the cable ends from moisture? It says in the start up guide to protect the ends. Water on the cable ends can cause camera problems. Some use a junction box, put the cable ends in a big enough hole in the wall, put cable ends up in soffit or use waterproof shrink tape. Reolink provides a cover for the ethernet connection but not for the other two cable ends. Also test your ethernet cable and it's wiring/RJ45 jack. If all that does not help, contact Reolink support.
