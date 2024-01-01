Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
My lumus stopped connecting. I was told by tech support to reset the camera. Prior to resetting the blue light was on and I could see my videos. After resetting all the lights went out. Now using the same outlet and the same adaptor the blue light comes on for 11 seconds and then shuts off. Tech support offered me a new lumus at a discount but I need to know what went wrong before I commit to buying a new unit. I double checked my outlets and they are fine.
@mrfchirpy_328132979335308 If it is a WIFI issue the led will be red. If it completely stops then it can be either the battery or the dc adapter. The charging current provided by the adapter is not enough to keep it in operation. Can you measure the output voltage from the adapter? Do you have a similar adapter to check?
