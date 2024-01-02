Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey Reolinkers!As we bid farewell to 2023, let's take a stroll down memory lane and celebrate the milestones that we achieved together!1. Innovative Technology● 4K Solar Camera Series: Tackles low pixelation in battery-powered home security. Enjoy 4K UHD clarity while embracing clean, sustainable solar power.● ColorX Technology: A revolutionary solution providing "bright as day" color vision in low light conditions. Experience daylike clarity at night.● Wi-Fi 6 Technology: Integrating the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology into our cameras for a stable connection with minimal latency.● 360° Panoramic Camera: Introducing our fisheye camera, providing an immersive 360° view with a 180° Field of View in all directions. 2. Market ExpansionOffline, we joined hands with Sam's Club, Walmart, London Drugs, and more. Online, Reolink products are now available on platforms like Costco and Best Buy, making our products more accessible to you.3. Community JoyOur community has grown with active users sharing experiences, tips, and stories. Together, we celebrated Reolink's 14th anniversary, shared festive moments during Christmas, and created countless memorable moments.4. Social ResponsibilityOn Earth Day, Reolink collaborated with SVP to bring solar facilities to two rural schools in India, championing education with clean energy. We also continued supporting various charitable projects like sea turtle conservation and weather monitoring. Thanks for being an integral part of our incredible community! As we step into 2024, what are your expectations for Reolink? Anticipate more excitement and innovations ahead! #Reolink2024
@reolinkshayla what are my expectations for Reolink? start supporting current device's and keep the promise's that were made. like ifttt (in 2018 was said ifttt would be supported in 2019 yet here we are in 2024 and still no d**n ifttt!!!), separate notifications categories with separate notification sounds (again was promised yet never delivered) i can mention more but i think you already know the rest. stop saying you'll be supporting whatever when in reality you have no plans on actuality delivering on things you say you'll deliver its just false promising to gain customers and i think we all have cought on to your dirty ugly tactics.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!