I'm planning to centrally store images and videos on an FTP server on the network. I don't have SD cards in my cams at the moment. Do I need SD cards even though I push the media to an FTP server or will it work without? How do I specify the path to the directory of choice on the FTP server?
@tfmeier_180048410190002 I suggest you to save videos to both the SD and the ftp. At anytime you can use Reolink clients to playback recorded videos. On the ftp server you need a third party application to watch and it is cumbersome to go through. Other option is to have sd (event triggered recordings) and an NVR/HA (24×7 recording).
