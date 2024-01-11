Reolink Year in Review 2023
I've done a quick search on this topic but have been unable to find a solution.I am unable to get the Reolink POE Doorbell to pair with the included Chime.The Doorbell itself seems to be working correctly. It connected to my existing Reolink NVR and is transmitting live feed as expected.I have tried all the usual things:
I think I'm out of things to try at my end. Can anyone confirm how the Doorbell communicates to the Chime? Is it via WiFi or some RF link? If via WiFi does it use the existing WiFi system or it's own network? And if it's own network is it 2.4GHz or 5GHz?Thanks.
Update: I have upgraded the Firmware on both the NVR and Doorbell Camera to the latest with no change
I have been in contact with Reolink Support and have been referred to their Warranty Dept.
