HelloWhat is the voltage range for RLC-523WA? hydrogen executor mobileI need to use 10 meters DC extension cable which is 20 AWG / 0.5mm^2. At 2 amps this will cause 1,33 V voltage drop. Only specs I can find for RLC-523WA are DC 12V 2A, <24W. I don't know if this is for the DC power supply or is this what the actual camera will require?
@user_779122591735996_779122591735996 It is still within the tolerable voltage of the camera electronic circuitry. If you can find the 18awg it will be better. But should work.I have a 3W solar panel 8.5m away from Argus 3 Pro and it is always fully charged (triggered on average 20 times a day with 30s recording). In addition I have an RLC511wa and a Trackmix connected with the extra 4.5m extension cable included (8.5m) and no issues whatsoever. These are 20awg cables.
The Reolink store sells 4.5m power extension cables, it is clear that some voltage drop can be tolerated. (I actually use one on an RLC-510WA.) All of my other powered cameras are PoE. I would hook it up and "see what happens" before mounting it in someplace awkward to reach.
