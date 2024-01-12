Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
you must have a dev team that is st**id?? look at a tablet and look at wasted screen real estate that can be used to see video stream on main in portrait mode. small screen = devs don't have a clue at what they are doing. fix the f-ing thing NOW! to where it looked like in portrait mode before they changed it. doorbell ring on devices (other then on dbell & chime) dosnt work you st**id m0r0ns. also you m0r0ns still can't change notif sounds to tell what is a motion detect & doorbell pressed
new version
new vs old screen real estate for tablets prove once again reolink has NO CLUE WHAT THEY ARE DOING!!!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!