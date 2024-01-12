Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I have a Duo 2 and a RLC-1224A connected to a RLN8-410. The Duo 2 captures events during the day and night, but the RLC-1224A only captures events during the day and fails to capture any events at night. I'd like to know how I can get the RLC-1224A to capture events at night.Both cameras have the following settings:
@user_779346621022398_779346621022398 Can you paste the screenshots from motion detection? Check these outhttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900002835163-How-to-Set-up-Smart-Person-Detection-Recording-only-via-Reolink-App/#:~:text=If%20you%20want%20the%20camera,you%20want%20for%20person%20detectionhttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900002839763-How-to-Set-up-Smart-Person-Detection-only-via-Reolink-POE-NVR-System/
@joseph_1979 Hi Joseph, thanks for your response. I had a look at the links you posted, unfortunately they don't have a solution for me, as Smart Person Detection on my RLC-1224A is working fine, during the day that is.Here are some screenshots from both cams. As mentioned above, the RLC-1224A doesn't capture any events at night, so obviously there's no nighttime image for that cam.
