My ability to connect to cameras from the PC client was unreliable, and I got better performance after I set my router to treat all of the existing camera IPs as static. i.e. at my router I a*sociated an IP with each camera's MAC addressI note that the camera settings also allow the connection type to be set to static. Can someone explain how connection setup and teardown works in all 4 possible static IP scenarios, i.e.Router has a static IP a*signed to camera MAC address, Client has camera set for static;Router has a static IP a*signed to camera MAC address, Client has camera set for DHCP;etc (2 other cases)Since I already have my router set to map camera MAC addresses to static IPs, what is the best setting at the camera (Static or DHCP), and why? Does it matter?
@user_588567793635436_588567793635436 As long as you know what you are doing it doesn't matter at all. You can go for static IP on all the devices and inhibit DHCP on the client or else enable DHCP service on the router and the client and all devices will request the DHCP service to provide the IP and the Gateway IP. If you are considering multiple DHCP servers, remember that multiple DHCP servers cannot share any of the same addresses. If you use more than one DHCP server in your network, each server must be configured with its own unique IP address range.
Most people let the router handle IP a*signments:
Trying to "do both" is a receipt for disaster (eventually you will create a conflict without meaning to and debugging it will be frustrating)
